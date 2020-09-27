हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ludo

Strange! Daughter accuses father of cheating in ludo, goes to court

On being asked about the reason to approach the court, the 24-year old said that she trusted her father and did not expect him to cheat.  

Strange! Daughter accuses father of cheating in ludo, goes to court

In a strange incident reported from Madhya Pradesh,  a 24-year-old woman approached the Bhopal Family Court on Saturday against her father alleging him for cheating in the game of Ludo.

On being asked about the reason to approach the court, the 24-year old said that she trusted her father and did not expect him to cheat.

 

Court counselor Sarita did four round counseling session with the woman. She further informed that the woman said that she had lost respect for her father and he should have lost in the game for the sake of her happiness

However, after several rounds of counseling the woman is feeling positive now.

Tags:
ludoFamily courtMadhya Pradesh
Next
Story

Unlock 4.0: Gujarat government takes this big decision as COVID-19 coronavirus cases rise
  • 59,92,532Confirmed
  • 94,503Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M9S

New campaign to make India 'superpower' in UNGA