Strict action will be taken against Kalicharan Maharaj for ‘derogatory’ remarks on Mahatma Gandhi: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday (December 30) said strict action will be taken against Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj who has been accused of making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

The Chhattisgarh Police, which arrested Kalicharan earlier today from Madhya Pradesh, has charged the Hindu saint with sedition. "Kalicharan Maharaj has been arrested and charged with sedition. During the investigation, on the basis of evidence, sections 153 A (1) (A), 153 B (1) (A), 295 A, 505 (1) (B) have also been included," ANI quoted Chhattisgarh Police as saying.

Slamming BJP for ‘not condemning' Kalicharan’s statement, Baghel said, “The BJP never condemned Kalicharan's statement. But questions are being raised about his arrest.”

Further, he asked, “How could it have been known earlier in Dharam Sansad that someone would speak about Mahatma ji like this? When we got to know, we took action.”

As per IANS, Kalicharan at the Dharam Sansad had said, "Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed the country. Salutations to Nathuram Godse, who killed him."

The Chhattisgarh CM also questioned the presence of BJP leader Raman Singh at the Dharam Sansad or religious meeting held in Raipur a few days back.

Meanwhile, Kalicharan's arrest has led to political barbs between BJP and Congress. The Hindu saint was arrested by a team of Chhattisgarh police from Madhya Pradesh`s Khajuraho this morning and taken to Raipur. Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has not raised objection to the arrest by Chhattisgarh police and accused the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government of "breaching inter-state protocol."

(With agency inputs)

