Saint Kalicharan Maharaj arrested in MP for allegedly insulting Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi: Hindu sage Kalicharan Maharaj has been arrested by the Chhattisgarh police on Thursday (December 30) for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, reported ANI. The religious leader, who has been taken in custody with others was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho.

The saint allegedly made controversial statements against Mahatma Gandhi and praised his assassinator Nathu Ram Godse during an event 'Dharm Sansad' on Sunday in Raipur.

#WATCH Raipur Police arrests Kalicharan Maharaj from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho for alleged inflammatory speech derogating Mahatma Gandhi (Video source: Police) pic.twitter.com/xP8oaQaR7G — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

On the complaint of former Raipur Mayor and Congress leader Pramod Dubey, the police registered the FIR under section 505(2), 294 IPC in the Tikrapara Police station.

Later, the Raipur police have also taken the owner of the house, in Chhatarpur district where Kalicharan Maharaj was lodged.

Madhya Pradesh Police takes into custody the owner of the home-stay in Chhatarpur district where Kalicharan Maharaj was lodged. Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested by Chhattisgarh Police from Khajuraho today morning for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/ZvZjybc4im — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government objected to Kalicharan Maharaj's arrest alleging that the Chhattisgarh police violated protocol in the matter leading to a duel between both the states.

“Chhattisgarh's Congress govt has violated the interstate protocols by arresting Kalicharan Maharaj without informing Madhya Pradesh police. MP DGP instructed to speak to Chhattisgarh DGP to register objection on the procedure of arrest and seek clarification, said MP government.

Subsequently, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel responded to government’s allegation and said, that no rules have been violated and arrest made by Chhattisgarh police as per procedures.

“Narottam Mishra (Madhya Pradesh Home Minister) should tell whether he is happy or sad about the arrest of the person who derogated Mahatma Gandhi? the Congress leader added.

The event in question was organised at Rawanbhata in which Sant Kalicharan Maharaj is alleged to have used derogatory words for Mahatma Gandhi and justified Nathuram Godse, who killed Gandhi.

A similar incident was reported to have taken place in Haridwar during an event held from December 17 to 20. The video clippings were circulated on social media, which said that "Hindus should arm themselves like those seen in Myanmar, every Hindu must pick up weapons and conduct a `Safayi Abhiyan`."

The three-day event was organised by Yati Narasimhanand, a controversial religious leader who has been accused in the past of inciting violence.

The Uttarakhand Police have lodged an FIR in the case against Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, who was former Shia Waqf board chairman and recently converted to Hinduism.

