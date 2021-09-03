Strict implementation of quarantine, actions against violators: Kerala govt’s orders as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

New Delhi: As total COVID-19 cases breached the 41-lakh mark in the state, the Kerala government on Friday (September 3) directed the local self government bodies to ensure strict implementation of quarantine and isolation guidelines and warned of taking actions against the violators.

“The quarantine and isolation norms stipulated therein shall be strictly enforced throughout the state by the implementing agencies," the state government order undersigned by Chief Secretary VP Joy read.

The order comes in the backdrop of the state reporting 30,000 daily cases for the last two weeks.

Directing the Rapid Response Teams, ward level committees, neighborhood clusters and the officials concerned of the Police, Revenue, Health and Local self government departments for strict implementation of COVID-19 guidelines, the government warned, "Action shall be taken against people violating the norms of quarantine, invoking the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, Kerala State Epidemic Act and other relevant legal provisions in force.”

Further, the Kerala government said agencies would provide home delivery of essential items to quarantined persons if they meet difficulties.

On Friday, Kerala police filed 1,405 cases for violation of coronavirus health protocol. Around 8,508 incidents of not wearing masks and 85 cases for flouting quarantine guidelines were also registered.

Meanwhile, Kerala logged 29,322 new COVID-19 cases taking the total caseload to 41,51,455. With 131 fatalities, the death toll mounted to 21,280, as per the official data on Friday.

(With agency inputs)

