New Delhi: While addressing the 110th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', a woman from Odisha's Kalahandi district has caught the attention of none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself for her significant contribution to rural entrepreneurship. The PM applauded the woman, Jayanti Mahapatra, for an innovative initiative called the 'GOAT BANK'.

Read on further to go through the success story of the couple and how they successfully climbed new heights and made a mark in the annals of rural entrepreneurship.

Success Story Of Jayanti Mahapatra And Biren Sahu

A decade ago, Jayanti Mahapatra and her husband Biren Sahu, both management professionals, returned to Sahu's native village of Salebhata in Kalahandi after a hiatus from their careers in Bengaluru.

Witnessing firsthand the economic disparities and the issue of migration plaguing their community, they embarked on a mission to make a difference.

Now Empowering Villages Through Goat Farming

Today, Mahapatra and Sahu are empowering not just Salebhata but 40 neighboring villages by providing sustainable livelihood opportunities through goat rearing under their start-up venture, Manikstu Agro. Central to their initiative is the concept of a 'goat bank', aimed at promoting goat breeding through community farming.

Inspiration

Reflecting on their journey, Mahapatra shared with The New Indian Express website, "My husband and I were always passionate about farming and had visited a lot of high-tech farms, agro companies, dairies, poultries, and other agri-ventures. We wondered if something similar could not be done in Odisha. This is why we started Manikstu in Kalahandi."

Making A Difference

Manikstu, derived from the meaning 'blessing in the lap of Goddess Manikeshwari,' was officially registered in 2015. Presently, close to 1,000 farmers from 40 villages are associated with Manikstu, benefiting from the sustainable goat-rearing practices introduced by Mahapatra and Sahu.

Goat Bank Scheme

Under the 'GOAT BANK' scheme, farmers return 50 percent of the new goats to the goat bank once they deliver. Additionally, the initiative boasts a team of 40 veterinarians, 27 of whom are local women and youth.

They provide essential services such as regular check-ups, deworming, and vaccination to the goat farmers associated with Manikstu. As per the, The Indian Express report, currently, the Manikstu farm at Salebhata is home to 500 goats.