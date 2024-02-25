New Delhi: A video of a Zomato delivery agent showcasing his dance moves to the popular track "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" has been making rounds on Instagram, leaving viewers amused. Soon, the dance video goes viral on the social media platform.

Viral Dance Video

In the video, the man, identified as Mosaan, can be seen wearing a Zomato-branded jacket while dancing energetically on an empty road at night. His slick moves and grooves to the hit track have garnered attention and appreciation from viewers.

Social Media Buzz

Shared a few days ago, the video quickly gained traction, amassing close to 12.8 million views on Instagram and still counting. Comments poured in, with many praising Mosaan's talent and expressing enjoyment of his performance.

Mixed Reactions

While some viewers commended his dancing skills with comments like "Awesome dance bro" and "Bro you are very talented," others injected humor into their responses.

One user joked about late pizza deliveries, while another questioned why Zomato or Swiggy, another food delivery service, hadn't commented yet.

Zomato Tagged

Interestingly, several users tagged Zomato in the post, presumably in hopes of grabbing the company's attention towards Mosaan's impressive dance video.