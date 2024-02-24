6 Fresh IPOs Coming This Week: Check Details Of Offerings Opening For Subscription Next Week

New Delhi: The Indian IPO market is showing no signs of slowing down, with six new public offers scheduled to open next week. Analysts attribute this relentless primary market activity to optimistic investor sentiment, a robust economy, and expectations of lower inflation and rate cuts in 2024. Read on further to find out the details of six upcoming IPOs.

1. Exicom Tele Systems IPO

Exicom Tele Systems IPO: Subscription Dates

Exicom Tele Systems has announced its IPO, which is set to open for subscription on February 27 and close on February 29.

Exicom Tele Systems IPO: Aim

The company aims to raise approximately Rs 429 crore through the offering.

Exicom Tele Systems IPO: Fresh Equity Issue

The IPO consists of a fresh equity issue worth Rs 329 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 70.42 lakh shares.

Exicom Tele Systems IPO: Price Band

The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 135-142 per share, with the post-issue implied market cap around Rs 1,716 crore.

Exicom Tele Systems IPO: Lot Size

Investors can bid for 100 shares in one lot and multiples thereafter.

Exicom Tele Systems IPO: Additional Information

The offer is reserved with 75 percent for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.

2. Platinum Industries IPO

Platinum Industries is also gearing up for its IPO.

Platinum Industries IPO: Subscription Dates

The IPO will open for subscription on February 27 and close on February 29.

Platinum Industries IPO: Objective

The IPO aims to raise Rs 235 crore through a fresh equity sale of 1.37 crore shares.

Platinum Industries IPO: Price Band

The offering is offered at a price range of Rs 162-171 per share.

3. Bharat Highways Invit IPO

Bharat Highways Invit is an infrastructure investment trust focused on acquiring, managing, and investing in a portfolio of infrastructure assets in India.

Bharat Highways Invit IPO: Price Range

The company has priced its IPO in the range of Rs 98-100 per unit.

Bharat Highways Invit IPO: Subscription Date

The issue is set to open on February 28, offering units worth Rs 2,500 crore.

4. Owais Metal IPO

In addition to the above IPOs, Owais Metal will open for subscription on February 26.

5. Purva Flexipack IPO

The company's IPO is all set to open for subscription on February 27.

6. MVK Agro Food Product IPO

MVK Agro Food Product's IPO is opening for subscription on February 29.