हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sufi clerics

Sufi clerics condemn ‘rising radicalisation' in India

After several years, the clerics from all over India gathered to condemn rising radicalisation in the country and agreed that “only Sufism can unite all the religions of India and promote communal harmony, Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb and syncretic culture of the country”.

Sufi clerics condemn ‘rising radicalisation&#039; in India

New Delhi: Sufi clerics during a national conference held in New Delhi on Monday (August 9) pledged to promote Sufism in India in a bid to counter radical organisations.

After several years, the clerics from all over India gathered to condemn rising radicalisation in the country and agreed that “only Sufism can unite all the religions of India and promote communal harmony, Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb and syncretic culture of the country”.

The conference, jointly hosted by Mumbai-based Sufi Islamic Board and New Delhi-based Hamara Hind Foundation at India Islamic Cultural Centre on the topic “Role of Sufism in promoting national integration”, was inaugurated by Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor of Kerala.

About 150 Sufis from 16 Khanqahs of different parts of the country including Mahim Dargah and Haji Ali Dargah (Mumbai), Jamal-ul-Mashaikh (Chotta Udepur) and Meera Datar (Mehsana) both from Gujarat, Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah (Delhi), Khanqah Ashrafia (Maharajganj, UP), Dargah Niyazi (Jaipur) attended the conference.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sufi clericsSufismArif Mohammad KhanRadicalisation
Next
Story

Good news! Colleges reopen in Chandigarh, only vaccinated students allowed to attend classes

Must Watch

PT7M54S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day