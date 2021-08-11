Sufi clerics condemn ‘rising radicalisation' in India

New Delhi: Sufi clerics during a national conference held in New Delhi on Monday (August 9) pledged to promote Sufism in India in a bid to counter radical organisations.

After several years, the clerics from all over India gathered to condemn rising radicalisation in the country and agreed that “only Sufism can unite all the religions of India and promote communal harmony, Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb and syncretic culture of the country”.

The conference, jointly hosted by Mumbai-based Sufi Islamic Board and New Delhi-based Hamara Hind Foundation at India Islamic Cultural Centre on the topic “Role of Sufism in promoting national integration”, was inaugurated by Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor of Kerala.

About 150 Sufis from 16 Khanqahs of different parts of the country including Mahim Dargah and Haji Ali Dargah (Mumbai), Jamal-ul-Mashaikh (Chotta Udepur) and Meera Datar (Mehsana) both from Gujarat, Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah (Delhi), Khanqah Ashrafia (Maharajganj, UP), Dargah Niyazi (Jaipur) attended the conference.

