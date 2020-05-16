हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

As India continues to face a stiff battle against the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the nation is also gearing up to enter the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown. The offcial announcement of lockdown 4.0 and the new guidelines is likely to be made on Saturday (May 16, 2020). 

Suggested by PM Narendra Modi, announcement on coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown 4.0 likely today with new guidelines

New Delhi: As India continues to face a stiff battle against the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the nation is also gearing up to enter the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown. The offcial announcement of lockdown 4.0 and the new guidelines is likely to be made on Saturday (May 16, 2020). 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in his speech on May 12 that lockdown 4.0 will be imposed and there will new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. PM Modi had asked chief ministers for their suggestions after which the basic rules and exemptions of the new lockdown would be taken. 

The states are likely to get approval for public transport such as buses, taxis in green zone districts. There may also be an exemption to run factories or industries again, but authorities will have to make necessary arrangements for the state to carry workers and workers.

Permission for shops like hardware, bike repair shops, etc to resume econimic activities may be given.

While, only special trains and labour special trains have been allowed to run, an increase in the numbers and routes of special trains is being discussed and normal operations may not resume yet.

The focus of lockdown 4.0 is to have the economy running again and citizens will have to focus on their health and safety by following the basic rules like maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, etc.

The lockdown which was first imposed on the midnight of March 25 was to end on April 14 but got extended till May 3, and then again till May 17. The idea if this lockdown will be to revive instead of survive like earlier.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in India touches 85,940 with death toll at 2,752.

