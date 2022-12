Indore: Bollywood superstars Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song 'Beshram Rang' from their upcoming film Pathaan has stirred up a row. Angry over some scenes of the song and Padukone's costumes, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said if certain scenes are not "corrected", the government will consider what to do about its screening. Mishra, the spokesperson of the state government, also said Padukone has been a supporter of the 'Tukde Tukde gang' as seen in the JNU case. Before releasing the trailer, the makers released the first song 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathan' on Monday. While many are appreciating the sensuous chemistry between Shah Rukh and Deepika in the video song, the boycott trend has also started on social media.

Mishra said the costumes seen in the song are prima facie "highly objectionable" and it is clearly visible that this song was filmed out of a "contaminated mentality".

"I would request to correct the scenes and her (Padukone's) costumes (in the song), otherwise whether this film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not will be a question to be considered," Mishra told reporters in Mhow in Indore district.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at FIFA World Cup 2022 finals in Qatar? THIS is what you should know

In the same breath, he alleged "Padukone has been a supporter of the Tukde Tukde gang as seen in the JNU case". The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) often uses the "tukde-tukde gang" remark coined in the aftermath of a JNU protest in Delhi in 2016.

"Pathaan", a Hindi-language action thriller film, is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023. Notably, Mishra, a senior leader of BJP in Madhya Pradesh, in October warned the makers of the Bollywood film "Adipurush", based on the epic Ramayana, of legal action if scenes showing Hindu religious figures in the "wrong" way are not removed.

In July this year, he directed to file an FIR (First Information Report) over a controversial poster of filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's documentary 'Kaali' after an outrage.

(With PTI inputs)