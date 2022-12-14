Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at FIFA World Cup 2022 finals in Qatar? THIS is what you should know

New Delhi: The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is all gung-ho about his upcoming project Pathaan which is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films (YRF). The makers dropped its first song 'Besharam Rang' which presented SRK and Deepika Padukone in an ultra-glam avatar. The leading lady wore sexy monokinis at the picturesque locales to the soothing tunes of the track. Fans have gone gaga over the song on social media. And now buzz is strong that SRK will be promoting Pathaan at the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals in Qatar.

SHAH RUKH KHAN AT FIFA WC 2022?

According to several reports and one of the active fan pages dedicated to Shah Rukh, the megastar will be seen on the sets of the official broadcaster Sports18 and streaming service Jio Cinema ahead of the FIFA World Cup final. SRK fan club tweeted: #ShahRukhKhan to promote #Pathaan during #FIFAWorldCup final! #WorldcupQatar2022 #BesharamRang

FIFA World Cup 2022 is being held in Qatar and it began from November 20 and will end on December 18, 2022.

A host of B-Town celebrities have been spotted at the live matches in Qatar this year. Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, Mouni Roy, Aamir Khan, Dino Morea among others were clicked chilling at the matches.

PATHAAN TO RELEASE IN JAN 2023

Pathaan features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles besides SRK. It is directed by War filmmaker Siddharth Anand. Shah Rukh has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee's 'Jawan' with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in his line-up of films.