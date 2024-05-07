Advertisement
Supreme Court Puts On Hold Calcutta High Court Order Cancelling Bengal Teachers' Recruitment

The Supreme Court allowed the CBI to continue its investigation into the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam case. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: May 07, 2024, 06:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Supreme Court Puts On Hold Calcutta High Court Order Cancelling Bengal Teachers' Recruitment

The Supreme Court of India today put on hold the Calcutta High Court order cancelling the recruitment of 25,000 assistant teachers and non-teaching staff in Bengal due to irregularities. This comes as a relief to those who cracked the exam with their hard work and determination. However, the CBI investigation into the case will continue. The Supreme Court allowed the CBI to continue its investigation into the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam case. However, the court refused to take any coercive steps against any official or candidate as of now.

The Calcutta High Court had quashed the appointments of thousands of the recruits, citing irregularities and ordered the teachers to refund their salaries along with 12% interest. This decision rendered around 25,000 teachers unemployed in one go, attracting widespread criticism.

Candidates who got selected on their merits pleaded to get reinstated. On social media, numerous individuals voiced grievances, arguing that innocent individuals were bearing the brunt of the actions of a few. The BJP has accused TMC leaders to receiving kickbacks in lieu of providing government jobs. 

This is a developing story.

