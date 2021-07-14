Supreme Court takes cognisance of UP govt's decision to allow 'Kanwar Yatra', issues notice to state

The Uttar Pradesh government's decision to allow 'Kanwar Yatra' amid COVID hasn't gone down well with the apex court of the country. On Wednesday (July 14), the Supreme Court took cognisance of the UP government's decision to allow the yatra in the state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman issued a notice to the state government and posted the matter for hearing on Friday (July 16).

The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday (July 13) allowed the yatra from July 25 despite concerns raised in various quarters over the risk posed by such events in triggering a possible third wave of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has cancelled the 'Kanwar Yatra' in view of a possible third wave.

The Indian Medical Association had earleir written to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently asking him to not allow the yatra to go ahead in the interest of the people of the state and the country.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV