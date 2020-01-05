Supreme court to hear National Herald income tax case on Monday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will conduct hearing on the National Herald income tax case on Monday (January 6). The court has given approval to the Income Tax Department to continue the tax assessment of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. However, the court had put a restriction on any action before the next order. The tax assessment of both the leaders will be done for the financial year 2011-12.

Apart from Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandez was also given notice of tax investigation for the financial year 2011-12 by the Income Tax Department.

The three leaders filed a petition against the validity of the notice in the Delhi High Court which was rejected and the way for tax assessment was cleared.

The court's interim order was opposed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and said that instead of taking the next date, the order should be issued on the same day of decision. Senior Congress leaders and lawyers Kapil Sibal and P. Chidambaram were cross-examined on behalf of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The Income Tax Department had alleged that the Congress leaders had taken over Associated Journals Limited by forgery.

BJP leader Subrahmanyam Swamy has filed a criminal complaint against the Congress leaders in the trial court of Delhi, which is under investigation. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are currently on bail in this case.