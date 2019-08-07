Sushma Swaraj's funeral and last rites at Delhi's Lodhi Road Crematorium

Sushma Swaraj breathed her last on Tuesday evening at the AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi. She was 67.

Swaraj's death has left a massive void in Indian politics with an outpouring of grief from across the country. Politicians from every political party joined fellow citizens in paying rich tributes to a leader who was known as much for her devotion to duty as for her affable personality.

Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party reached AIIMS on Tuesday night from where Swaraj's mortal remains were taken to her residence at Dhawaldeep Bhavan opposite Kerala House on Jantar Mantar Road. BJP Working President JP Nadda said that the mortal remains would be taken to party headquarters at noon on Wednesday where people, including BJP workers, would be able to pay their final respects. The final rites would be performed at Lodhi Road Crematorium around 3 pm. Nadda also said that full state honours would be accorded.

Swaraj's death has come as a shock for the people in the country although she had had health concerns in the recent past. The two-time MP had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha election 2019 and had said it is because of health reasons. On Tuesday evening, she complained of restlessness and was rushed to AIIMS. She was admitted here at around 9 pm but died shortly after.