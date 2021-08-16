Sushmita Dev, All India Mahila Congress chief and Assam politician, quits party

NEW DELHI: Assam Congress leader and president of All India Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev quit the party on Monday. After her announcing her move, Dev also changed her Twitter bio to "former member of Indian National Congress".

Congress leader from Assam Sushmita Dev identifies herself as "Former Member, Indian National Congress" in her Twitter bio. pic.twitter.com/oQ0GHak2Qx — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2021

The former MP’s Twitter handle was recently suspended by the microblogging site for violating its policy.

According to reports, Dev has sent her resignation to the interim Congress president, Sonia Gandhi. In her brief letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, the former Member of Parliament said she was resigning from the primary membership of the party, but did not give any specific reason.

"I cherish my three-decade-long association with the Indian National Congress... I personally thank you for the guidance and opportunities you have given me," she said.

The Assam Congress leader was reportedly upset over being sidelined by the top party leaders. Even during the Assam assembly elections, Dev had openly expressed her displeasure over the distribution of party tickets.

Dev is the daughter of late veteran Congressman Santosh Mohan Dev. For the first time in 2014, she reached the Parliament from the family seat of Silchar.

Her exit is being seen as a big setback to the Congress party.

