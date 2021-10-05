Sushmita Duttagupta sheds light on life’s adversities and how she pursued her passion for beauty pageants

Women make it look like a breeze the way they so effortlessly balance their personal and professional life, but it's far from it. Having to manage a full-time job is taxing enough, and that clubbed with handling your home, a social life, coping with day-to-day stress is extremely tiring. But we have to owe it to these women who do all of it and manage to make time for a workout routine as well as look stunning. And one such woman is the gorgeous Sushmita Duttagupta.

She is stunning, beautiful, spontaneous, intelligent, an entrepreneur, and a pageant holder with the titles Mrs. Asia Universe 2021 and Mrs. India International 2021. Sushmita who originally hails from Assam moved to New Delhi when she was 18, then moved to the Middle East at 22 and migrated to the UK recently. Sushmita credits her success to her parents and her husband who are the wind beneath her wings and have given her the opportunity and courage to pursue her dreams and also to her 4 year old daughter who also motivates Sushmita to be an example for others as well as herself in the journey of becoming a strong independent woman.

Speaking about how she beautifully manages it all, Sushmita goes on to say, "I have to admit that it has been challenging and hectic, to say the least, but it is all about balance. I have tried to make time for all of those important things and ensure that no aspect has suffered as a result of those important things and ensure that no aspect has suffered as a result of taking additional responsibilities."

Sushmita's baby passed away when he was just two months old. But despite that, holding the memories close to her heart, Sushmita added that she comes from a modest background and has managed everything until now only because of her hard work, determination, and perseverance. "As a result of this tragic experience, I am now using this as motivation to help others who have lost in similar circumstances. I am now in the process of partnering with one of the biggest baby-loss charities in the UK as a spokesperson/ambassador so I can support others," she concludes.

