Suvendu Adhikari MOCKS Mamata Banerjee after she tweets on Udaipur murder

Kolkata: In Bengal, the leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, now with respect to the Udaipur tailor's gruesome murder. While Mamata Banerjee had earlier in the day condemned the Udaipur killing, Adhikari slammed her and said in a tweet, "Such incidents are fuelled by regimes engaging in appeasement politics, who for the sake of vote bank either instigate such elements or turn a blind eye when they run amok."

Suvendu also paid his respects "to Sri Kanhaiya Lal of Udaipur; Rajasthan & pray that his departed soul attains eternal peace. His martyrdom is certainly an eye-opener for people like us who live in harmony, trusting 'others'." He also said he appreciates the Home Minister's decision to initiate an NIA probe.

Adhikari also shared an old video of Mamata where she is seen saying that on July 21 - the day when All India Trinamool Congress commemorates the 1993 Kolkata firing as Martyrs' Day - "we will call for jihad against BJP".

There is no space for this kind of extremism in India & it's an imminent threat to our internal security.

— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) June 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Mamata had condemned Udaipur killing. "Violence and extremism are unacceptable, no matter what! I strongly condemn what happened in Udaipur. As law takes its own course of action, I urge everyone to maintain peace." Banerjee tweeted.

Two men with a cleaver murdered a tailor in Udaipur and posted videos online on Tuesday (June 28) that said they are avenging an insult to Islam, triggering stray cases of violence in the historic city, a part of which was placed under curfew. The men who allegedly carried out the daylight murder posted videos online admitting to the crime and were taken into custody by police.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Imams Association on Wednesday also joined in condemning the killing of a tailor in Rajasthan and said "no true Muslim" will support such a heinous act. Demanding exemplary punishment for the assailants, Bengal Imams Association Chairman Md Yahia said in a statement a criminal, a murderer should only be known by his crime and either his name or purported religious identity cannot belittle the severity of the act.

The representative body of clerics also felt that for the crime of one-two individuals, an entire community representing one particular religion or tribe should not be held responsible. Islam doesn't permit taking away the life of a fellow human being, it is a sin, Yahia added.

(With Agency inputs)