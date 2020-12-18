Suvendu Adhikari's resignation from TMC not accepted, says West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee

Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari's resignation from Trinamool Congress took a new turn on Friday (December 18) as West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said that for TMC heavyweight's resignation has not been accepted.

WB Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee told ANI, "I have examined the letter and found that the dates have not been specified. Some details not mentioned as per the rules of Constituency."

"I have to be satisfied that the resignation is genuine. I had not been informed that it is voluntary and genuine. So it's not possible to accept the letter as it is not in the proper form. I have asked Suvendu to appear before me on 21st Dec at 2 pm," Biman Banerjee added.

Former TMC veteran on Wednesday submitted his resignation as an MLA from the West Bengal Assembly. Hours after Adhikari resigned, the rebel TMC leader held a closed-door meeting with disgruntled party leaders, including East Burdwan MP Sunil Mandal and Asansol civic body chief Jitendra Tiwari, who also resigned on Thursday.

Suvendu Adhikari had also written a letter to West Bengal Governor Jagdip Dhankar, citing fear that he and his associate followers can be implicated in criminal cases out of political motivation and vendetta. The face of the Nandigram movement, Adhikari had added to the political heft of Mamata Banerjee and catapulted her to power in Bengal in 2011.

In yet another blow to Mamata Banerjee-led government ahead of the next year in assembly elections in West Bengal, Silbhadra Datta, TMC MLA from Barrackpore assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas, has tendered his resignation from the party.

Datta sent his resignation to Trinamool Congress chief and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee by email, triggering speculation that he may join a long list of party leaders who have either joined the BJP or is willing to go ahead of the assembly elections, likely in March-April.