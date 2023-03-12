topStoriesenglish2582713
Swati Maliwal TROLLED: 'Father Sexually Abused Me Vs Proud Of My Father' Tweets Surface Online

However, in less than 24 hours after the statement, some people have shared screenshots of Maliwal's 2019 statement where she had said that she is 'proud of her father'.

Mar 12, 2023

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal, who on Saturday opened up on being sexually abused by her father, is getting trolled on Twitter. In her statement, Swati Maliwal had told media persons that her own father sexually assaulted her when she was a child. Adding to this, the senior AAP leader said that same molestation gave her inspiration to work for society. Swati Maliwal's statement left netizens shocked, who praised the leader's courage to speak up. 

However, in less than 24 hours after the statement, some people have shared screenshots of Maliwal's 2019 statement where she had said that she is 'proud of her father'.

On 26th Feb, 2019, Swati Maliwal, had said in a tweet: "This is such great news. Salute the courage and competence of Indian Air Force. So so proud of being an Air Force Officer's daughter. Jai Hind"

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">This is such great news. Salute the courage and competence of Indian Air Force. So so proud of being an Air Force Officer&#39;s daughter. Jai Hind! <a href="https://t.co/pBAk4ehCfo">https://t.co/pBAk4ehCfo</a></p>&mdash; Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) <a href="https://twitter.com/SwatiJaiHind/status/1100276127585714179?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 26, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajeev Rai, tagging Maliwal, shared the screenshots of the three tweets and asked 'what's the truth?'

"For own political benefits & being in limelight. U ppl fall so low that u have started creating a story. Shame on you and your masters who are teaching u to stoop low daily by speaking such garbage," a person who goes by the name Krrish tweeted.

