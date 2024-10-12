Advertisement
HARYANA GOVERNMENT

Swearing-In Of New BJP Govt In Haryana To Be Held On Oct 17, PM Modi To Attend

It said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with party senior leaders and chief ministers of some other states will attend the event.

|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 01:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Swearing-In Of New BJP Govt In Haryana To Be Held On Oct 17, PM Modi To Attend Image: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a statement on Saturday after securing more than a majority in the Haryana assembly polls. The saffron party said that the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in the state will be held on October 17 in Panchkula.

It said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with party senior leaders and chief ministers of some other states will attend the event.

"We have got the nod of the prime minister and on October 17, the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister and his council of ministers will take place in Panchkula," Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, PTI reported.

The BJP achieved its best-ever result in Haryana, securing 48 seats—11 more than the Congress. The JJP and AAP were significantly reduced, while the INLD managed to win only two seats in the recent elections.

