T Mohandas M Pai, founder of Kannada daily 'Udayavani', passes away

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed grief over Pai's death and described him as a "guiding figure". Several cabinet ministers and former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy also condoled Pai's demise.

  • T Mohandas M Pai, the founder of popular Kannada daily 'Udayavani', died at a hospital after prolonged illness
  • Pai, who passed away on Sunday, was the eldest son of Dr T M A Pai, the founder of the Manipal group of institutions
  • Pai was also the president of the Dr T M A Pai Foundation and Manipal Media Network, which runs 'Udayavani'

Udupi: T Mohandas M Pai, the founder of popular Kannada daily 'Udayavani', died at a hospital near here following prolonged illness, according to hospital sources. Pai passed away on Sunday, the sources said. He was the eldest son of Dr T M A Pai, the founder of the Manipal group of institutions. He was also the president of the Dr T M A Pai Foundation and Manipal Media Network, which runs 'Udayavani'.

Pai was a law graduate and is regarded as the architect of modern Manipal. He also headed ICDS Limited. A lover of art and culture, he set up Rashtrakavi Govindapai Research Centre, Regional Resources Centre for Folk Performing Arts and MGM Yakshagana Kendra.

Pai's mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at MGM College's Ravindra Mantapa from 9 am to 11 am on Monday. He is survived by four brothers and sisters.

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed grief over Pai's death and described him as a "guiding figure". Several cabinet ministers and former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy also condoled Pai's demise.

