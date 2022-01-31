Taliban to reopen universities in Feb, still mum on return of female students

New Delhi: In what comes as one of the major developments in Taliban-led Afghanistan, all the public universities that have been closed since the power seizure in August, are set to reopen in February, the acting higher education minister in the current regime said on Sunday. (January 30)

Universities in warmer provinces of Afghanistan will reopen from February 2, while those in colder areas would reopen on February 26, the minister, Shaikh Abdul Baqi Haqqani, told a news conference in Kabul.

The Taliban leader, however, remained silent on its controversial call to ban education for female students or whether or not girls will be allowed to attend university.

The leader also failed to add if arrangements if any would be made for female students.

The possibility for female attendees arose as in the past, Taliban officials have suggested that there could be room for a provision for women to be taught in separate classes in the current regime.

So far, the Taliban government has reopened high schools for boys only in most parts of the country. Some private universities have reopened, but in many cases, female students have not been able to return to class.

Western governments have made education for female students a part of their demands as the Taliban seek more foreign aid and the unfreezing of overseas assets.

The hard-line group took over the country on August 15 last year after the United States withdrew its troop from the territory.

(With inputs from Reuters)

