Tamar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Gopal Krishna vs Vikas Munda Total Votes Margin BJP JMM RJD Congress JDU LJP Jharkhand Assembly election result

Tamar Assembly seat is one of the 7 assembly seats in the Ranchi district of Jharkhand. The Assembly elections in Jharkhand concluded on Wednesday with an impressive voter turnout of over 68 percent. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23. The first phase of Jharkhand elections was held on November 13 while the second and final phase of elections commenced on November 20.

A total of 15 candidates in the fray for the Tamar Assembly seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are -- Vikas Kumar Munda (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), Suresh Munda {communist Party Of India (Marxist)}, Udarkant Sinh Munda (Hamar Raj Party), Gopal Krishna Patar {janata Dal (United)}, Damayanti Munda (Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha), Prem Shankar Shahi Munda (Bharat Adivasi Party), Raj Kumar Munda (Jharkhand Party), Lakhindra Munda (Nationalist Congress Party), Gunjal Ikir Munda (Independent), Guruwa Munda (Independent).

Gopal Krishna of JDU and Vikas Munda-JMM are key candidates contesting from Tamar Assembly seat in 2024. Vikas Kumar Munda had won with 55491 votes against AJSUP's Ram Durlav Singh Munda (24520) votes in 2019.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance performed well in Jharkhand Assembly election 2019, winning 47 out of 81 seats in Jharkhand Assembly. The magic mark in Jharkhand is 41. The JMM emerged as the single largest party in Jharkhand after winning 30 seats. The Congress won 16 seats and the RJD won on a single seat. The BJP, which was in power in the state from 2014-19 managed to win only 25 seats.