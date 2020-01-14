हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chennai

Tamil Nadu: 10 injured in a pile-up on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway

A thick layer of smoke engulfed the city following the burning of old articles on the occasion of the Bhogi festival, leading to low visibility in the region.

Tamil Nadu: 10 injured in a pile-up on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway
Representational Image

Vellore: As many as 10 people were injured in a multiple-vehicle collision that took place near Walajahpet Toll Plaza on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway here on Tuesday.

A thick layer of smoke engulfed the city following the burning of old articles on the occasion of the Bhogi festival, leading to low visibility in the region. The collision took place when a car driver, who was moving towards Chennai on Tuesday morning, hit the back of a truck. 

Subsequently, nine other vehicles following the car also collided.

However, no casualties were reported from the spot and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

