Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 in 5 minutes, check dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 are to be announced at 9:30 am on Thursday (July 16). The declaration will be made by Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Exams (DGE).

Once declared the results will be available online on the official websites - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in

Here's how to check Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit official result portal of TN Board i.e. tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find and Click on the Link for TN HSE / +2 Result 2020 on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Step 4: Enter your Exam Registration Number in the first field

Step 5: Input your Date of Birth, as mentioned on the hall ticket or admit card in the second one

Step 6: Verify all the details and submit them on the website

Step 7: Your TN Plus Two Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download the Scorecard in PDF / Softcopy format

Step 9: Take printout of the e-statement of marks for future reference

Over nine lakh students were scheduled to appear for exams at 12,690 centres. The government had announced that for Class 10 students, the marks would be based on their quarterly and half yearly exam performance.

It is to be noted that Tamil Nadu government had cancelled Class 10 board exams on June 15 due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced that all students would be promoted in 2020.