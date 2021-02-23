हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamil Nadu Budget Session

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister O Panneerselvam to present Budget 2021-22 at 11:00 am today

Tamil Nadu state Assembly secretary K Srinivasan recently made the announcement that the AIADMK government will present its final budget for the current term before the Assembly polls. Finance Minister O Panneerselvam will table the budget.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister O Panneerselvam to present Budget 2021-22 at 11:00 am today
File photo

Chennai: The government of Tamil Nadu will present its budget on Tuesday (February 23). Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister O Panneerselvam will present the budget for 2021-22 at Kalaivanar Arangam.

The state Assembly secretary K Srinivasan recently made the announcement that AIADMK government will present its final budget for the current term before Assembly polls.

FM O Panneerselvam will table the budget and seek a vote-on-account for finances. A full budget will be presented but will not be voted on.

Earlier, at the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman had proposed several projects for Chennai city and its surrounding regions. 3,500 km of National Highway works in the state of Tamil Nadu has been proposed with an investment of Rs 1.03 lakh crore.

Tamil Nadu was given special attention to the Union budget in regard to the allocation of resources for fisheries.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Government had presented their budget on Monday (February 22) in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Yogi government on Monday tabled the state Budget 2021-22 proposing a fund of Rs 140 crore for the development of Ayodhya.

 

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tamil Nadu Budget SessionTamil Nadu Budget 2021-22Finance Minister O PanneerselvamO Panneerselvam
Next
Story

KPSC FDA 2021: Admit card released on kpscrcruitment.in, here's how to download hall ticket

Must Watch

PT2M22S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day