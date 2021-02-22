UP Budget 2021-22: Yogi Adityanath govt proposes Rs 140 crore for development of Ayodhya

Lucknow: The Yogi government on Monday (February 22) tabled the state Budget 2021-22 proposing a fund of Rs 140 crore for the development of Ayodhya. While Rs 597 crore will be allocated for Kanpur Metro Rail this year. At the same time, the Yogi government has made a provision for the construction of a national inspiration site in Lucknow at a cost of 50 crores.

Rs 140 crore for all-round development of Ram city

140 crore rupees will be provided for the all-round development of the city of Ayodhya including the development of Suryakund. Similarly, a provision of Rs 50 crore has been proposed in the budget for the construction of ‘Rashtriya Prerna Sthal’ in Lucknow.

The name of the airport under construction in the district of Ayodhya will be ‘Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Ayodhya Airport’. For the airport, a provision of Rs 101 crore was proposed. A budget of 300 crores has been considered for a road from Ram Mandir to Ayodhya Dham and Rs 100 crores for tourism in Ayodhya.

Rs 597 crore to speed up the development of the Kanpur Metro

The proposed budget for the Kanpur Metro Rail project is Rs 11,076 crore. An additional provision of Rs 597 crore is proposed for the project in the budget of the financial year 2021-2022. A date has been decided to conduct a trial run of the metro from Kanpur to Motijheel.

Rs 1326 crores for Delhi-Meerut RRTS

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna announced that Rs 1326 crore has been given for Delhi-Meerut RRTS, Rs 100-100 crores for Gorakhpur-Varanasi Metro.

Jewar airport will get more landing strips

The number of airstrips at Jewar Airport will be increased from two to six landing strips. The Uttar Pradesh government has proposed the budget of 2000 crores for this project. Kushinagar Airport has been declared an international airport by the Central Government. In this way, 4 international airports will be in Lucknow, Varanasi, Kushinagar, and Gautam Buddha Nagar soon.

CM Adityanath made additional provisions for the development of canals as well

A budget provision of Rs 976 crores for the development of canals, Rs 610 crores for Saryu canal project, and Rs 271 crores for the Eastern Ganga Canal project were proposed. Rs 104 crores was also proposed for Ken Betwa interlink canal project.

The budget was also decided for the expressways

To speed up the work of the state's express, the Yogi Adityanath government has increased its budget. Rs 1107 Crore was proposed for the Purvanchal Expressway. Rs 1492 crore of Bundelkhand Expressway has been arranged in this year's budget. A budget of Rs 860 crore has been passed for the Gorakhpur Link Expressway project and Rs 7200 crore for Ganga Expressway.

Live TV