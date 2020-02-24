हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu food artist prepares 107 kilo idli as a welcoming gesture to President Trump

It took  36 hours for the food artist to prepare the three colossal idlis weighing 107 kilograms in total. 

IANS photo

Chennai: As a welcoming gesture to US President Donald Trump, Tamil Nadu Chef-prepared 100-kilo idlis with the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump painted in it. Along with the two idlis weighting 50-kilos each, the food artist also made other seven-kilo idli painted with the flags of both India and the US. 

It took  36 hours for the food artist to prepare the three colossal idlis which weight 107 kilograms in total. 

President Donald Trump arrived in India on February 24 for his two-day maiden visit here. Trump was received by PM Modi as he landed at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport after which both of them attended the grand event 'Namaste Trump' at Motera stadium which is the world largest cricket stadium.   

After his grand event at Ahmedabad, US President along with First Lady Melania visited Agra where he was welcomed by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. Several artists perform, students waved flags in the streets to greet and welcome the US President in Agra. 

 

