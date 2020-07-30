हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu government extends lockdown till August 31, total lockdown on Sundays

Amid the consistent increase in coronavirus COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks, the Tamil Nadu Government has extended the prevailing lockdown across the state, until 31st August with a few relaxations. However, on all Sundays in August the state will follow a complete lockdown with only government and allied essential services functioning. 

Tamil Nadu government extends lockdown till August 31, total lockdown on Sundays

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, the state government on Thursday (July 30) extended the prevailing lockdown across the state, until August 31 with a few relaxations. However, on all Sundays in August the state will follow a complete lockdown and only essential services will be allowed to remain operational on Sundays.

As on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu has seen a total of 2,34,114 COVID-19 cases of which 1,72,883 have recovered, 57,490 are active and 3741 have died due to the deadly virus.

Over the last week, Tamil Nadu has been nearing 7000 daily cases on a few days. While the capital city Chennai has seen significant dip in cases when compared to May and June, several other districts in the states are seeing spikes at present. 

Here’s a guide on what’s open and what isn’t:

Relaxations: 

Companies can work with 75pc staff

Dine in at 50pc capacity in hotels from 6am to 7pm 

Hotels can be open for Takeaway from 6am-9pm

Vegetable, Grocery shops from 6am-7pm

All kinds of goods can be delivered by e-commerce firms 

Small temples/places of worship that Receive less than Rs.10000/year can be open in areas outside cities

Govt issued E-pass is a must for traveling to/from other Districts and states 

What remains closed:

All Places of worship in cities 

All kinds of religious gathering

Tourist places 

Resorts and hotels that offer accommodation

Metro and electric trains

All education, training and research institutions

Shopping malls, beaches, zoo, museum and other tourist places

Bars, swimming pools, cinema halls

All kinds of rallies or events 

Bus services within the state boundaries and bus services between states (both public and private)

Limited Flight and train services will continue as per current norms

CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaTamil Nadulockdown
