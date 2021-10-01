Tamil Nadu MP Thol Thirumavalavan stirs row by calling his party's flag 'the future national flag'

Chennai: Member of Parliament (MP) from Tamil Nadu’s Chidambaram constituency Thol. Thirumavalavan has posted a tweet with secessionist undertones. Sharing a video of a party member hoisting their party flag, he tweeted in Tamil “Today our party flag! Tomorrow our national flag #VCKflag #Tamilsflag”. This tweet from the DMK-ally MP and caste-outfit leader, who is known for his controversial statements has raised eyebrows among netizens.

Thirumavalavan is the President of the Vidithalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a Tamil-nationalist, caste-outfit that is in an alliance with Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK government. Many social media users questioned the MP for his tweet that they found in bad taste and unacceptable. They also questioned the rationale behind the VCK allying with the DMK and fighting the polls with them, instead of doing so on their own, if they assumed they were so popular. It is notable that VCK won 4 of 6 seats that they contested as part of the DMK alliance in the 2021 Assembly poll, but the same VCK drew a blank when they contested 10 seats as part of the DMK alliance in 2011 polls.

Despite being an elected Member of Parliament from the famous temple town Chidambaram, Thirumavalavan has often made statements that affect communal harmony, hurled abuses at Hindu religion and deities. In one such clip, Thirumavalavan is seen describing Hindu temples as ones with ugly and horrible-looking dolls.

Recently, when his party men were not permitted to hoist their flags at different places across Tamil Nadu, the VCK accused the Police of acting against their party and community. This is ironic given how the VCK is in an alliance with the incumbent DMK Government and how the Police Department comes under the direct control of the Chief Minister of the State. Many raised questions over why the VCK targeted the Police department, instead of the political leadership of the state.

