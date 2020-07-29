हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020

Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 likely to be announced soon; check at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations is likely to announce the Tamil Nadu SSLC class 10th results 2020 in the next couple of days. 

As of now, there is no official confirmation on the release date of results but it is being speculated that the board would release the SSLC class 10th results by July 31. 

Once declared, students will be able to check their Class 10 results on Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) official websites -  dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

List of official websites to check Tamil Nadu SSLC results: 

1. dge.tn.gov.in

2. dge2.tn.nic.in

3. manabadi.co.in

4. dge1.tn.nic.in

5. tnresults.nic.in

6. schools9.com

Around 9 lakh students reportedly appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams in 2020 that were scheduled from March 27 to April 13.

