Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 to be announced soon on dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is expected to release Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2020 anytime soon. Although an official confirmation on the release date of results is awaited, it is being speculated that the board would release the SSLC class 10th results before July 31.

Once declared students will be able to check their Class 10 results on Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) official websites - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

Over 9 lakh students appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam in 2020. The exams were scheduled from March 27 to April 13.

The DGE would announce the online on official websites and the students can check their score by filling required credentials asked on the website. The Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam in 2020were scheduled from March 27 to April 13.

Under the present circumstances, the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary results 2020 will be made available in online mode only.

Here's how to check Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 online:

1. Visit the official website- tnresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link of 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'

3. Enter the registration number and date-of-birth

4. The result will appear on the screen. Check for any discrepancy

5. Save and download the result

6. Take a print copy of the same and secure it for future

Students can also access the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 via the app. They will need to download the TN SSLC Result app on their smartphone. To check their scorecard, visit the Results link in the app and enter credentials like Date of Birth and registration number and submit details. The Tamil Nadu class 10th SSLC Results 2020 will appear on the screen.

While 80% weightage will be given to marks in quarterly and half-yearly assessment tests, 20% weightage will be given to attendance. It is to be noted that DGE had released Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 on July 16.