Tamil Nadu SSLC Exam 2020 schedule to release in June, here's the complete details

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Wendesday (may 6) said that the schedule to conduct the pending TN SSLC examinations 2020 will be released in June 2020.

The minister added that the state's School Education department is currently working on preparing a schedule for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 examinations which will be held in June 2020.

It may be recalled that the first and second-year HSE examinations were conducted by Tamil Nadu Board in March 2020 while the class 10 examinations were scheduled to start in March end.

The TN HSE second year (Class12) exams were conducted from March 2 to 24, 2020 while the first year exams were held from March 4 to 26. The SSLC examinations were scheduled to start on March 27 and end on April 13, 2020 but the exams were postponed due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Around 9.45 lakh students were expected to appear for the TN SSLC examinations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Central government has extended the lockdown for the third consecutive time until May 17, 2020 and has said that the educational institutions will not remain operational during the lockdown period. Due to this, the examinations and other activities have been completely stopped at different schools and universities across the country.