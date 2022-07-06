NewsIndia
TRIPURA BOARD RESULT 2022

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Tripura Board class 10th, 12th results DECLARED at tbse.tripura.gov.in- direct LINK to check score here

Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 declared today July 6, 2022 on the official website. The TBSE term 2 result is available on the websites tripuraresults.nic.in and tbsetripura.gov.in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
  • TBSE results released today July 6, 2022 at 12 p.m.
  • This year, 43,294 students took the TBSE Madhyamik exam
  • Students must obtain a minimum of 30% in each paper

TBSE Board Result 2022: Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 declared today July 6, 2022 on the official website. The TBSE 10th and 12th results 2022 released at 12 p.m. The TBSE term 2 result is available on the websites tripuraresults.nic.in and tbsetripura.gov.in. Students must enter their roll number and registration number to access the TBSE term 2 Class 10 and TBSE term 2 Class 12 results. 

TBSE Board Result 2022: Here’s how to check result 

  • Visit the official website of Tripura Board – tripuraresults.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads Tripura Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2. 
  •  A login page will appear on the screen
  • Enter your application number, date of birth, captcha and click on the submit button
  • Then, TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download your result and save it for future reference

This year, 43,294 students took the TBSE Madhyamik exam, which was held from April 18 to May 6, while 28,931 took the TBSE Uccha Madhyamik exam, which was held from May 2 to June 1. Students must obtain a minimum of 30% in each paper and overall to pass the Tripura board exams in 2022.

