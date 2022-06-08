हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP MLA Raja Singh

Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for hurting religious sentiments

The case has been registered against BJP MLA Raja Singh at Kanchanbagh police station under section 295 A of IPC. 

Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for hurting religious sentiments
Image courtesy: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana): Hyderabad Police registered a case against Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh for allegedly hurting the religious beliefs of a particular community through his defamatory remarks. Raja Singh is the MLA from Goshamahal in Telangana. 

The case has been registered at Kanchanbagh police station under section 295 A of IPC. The case was registered based on the complaint filed by Hyderabad resident Mohammed Ali. The complainant is a businessman by profession.

P Uma Maheshwar Rao, Inspector at Kanchanbagh police station said, "We have registered a case against BJP MLA Raja Singh. A person name Mohammed Ali resident of Kanchanbagh gave a complaint against Raja Singh for hurting religious sentiments."

"In his complaint, Ali said a video was getting viral of BJP MLA Raja Singh. He said in the video, MLA Raja Singh is giving a statement that hurt the religious beliefs of a particular community. We are investigating the matter. The authenticity of the video is yet to be confirmed. The date and time of the video is also not confirmed," the official said. 

Meanwhile, the investigation is underway.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BJP MLA Raja SinghTelangana MLA Raja SinghTelangana politics
Next
Story

Bihar gang-rape: 17-year-old girl's drink spiked, raped in moving bus

Must Watch

PT9M22S

Desh Superfast: Nupur Sharma to appear before Mumbai Police on June 22