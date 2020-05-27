Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao says no need to worry but be cautious about coronavirus

Hyderabad: Appealing to the people not to be scared of coronavirus COVID-19, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday (May 27, 2020) claimed that the infection was not spreading at an alarming rate even though some relaxations had been given in the lockdown guidelines. But he asked the people to maintain caution and remain on alert.

Rao declared that in case of an increase in the positive cases, the medical and health departments were ready to offer medical services to the needy.

The chief minister instructed the officials concerned to provide emergency services to those coronavirus positive patients whose health deteriorate.

He made the observations during a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday where the coronavirus spread, containment measures, and implementation of the lockdown were discussed.

"The developments world over point out that one should not become scared about the corona issue. According to the studies conducted all over the world and estimates by the World Health Organisation (WHO) despite the spread of the virus, the symptoms are not appearing in a majority of people," said CM.

He added, "About 80 per cent of those having the virus have no symptoms and they need no treatment. Only 15 per cent of them have influenza-like symptoms, cold, cough, difficulty in breathing. People with this Influenza Like Symptoms (ILI) will recover fast. Only 5 per cent of them have the Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). More care should be taken of these patients. A majority of deaths happen in this category," he stated.

"The death rate in the country is 2.86 per cent and in Telangana state, it is 2.82 per cent. These patients had a history of other ailments. There is a movement among the people after the relaxations given on the lockdown guidelines," said medical officers and experts.

They also asserted, "People started travelling from one place to another. But the virus did not spread rapidly. This is a good development. In all, it is proved that nobody should entertain fear about Corona. Since there is no medicine and vaccine for corona, people should be on alert. They should take personal precautions."

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister also urged people to take personal precautions though there was relaxation in the lockdown guidelines. He also asked the medical and health department to be on alert.

"People who got the virus were asymptomatic. Hence there is no room for any anxiety. But some are having symptoms. We have to provide good medical treatment to them. There is a need to take extra care of patients in a serious health condition. They should be kept in the hospital and provide treatment. People who are tested positive but have no symptoms should also be monitored. People should follow COVID-19 guidelines and lockdown restrictions and they should take adequate precautions personally,” the chief minister suggested.

“According to some estimates, positive cases may increase in the country in the next two to three months. But people should not entertain any fear or anxiety. The government is ready to provide treatment to any number of cases in the State. The required PPE Kits, test Kits, Masks, beds, ventilators, hospitals are all ready,” he added.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in the state stands at 1,991, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data at 8 AM on May 27.