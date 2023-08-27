Telangana Congress Aims To Take On Ruling BRS Head On, Announces Welfare Schemes

HYDERABAD: With barely three months to go for Assembly elections in Telangana, the opposition Congress party has intensified its efforts to woo various sections of voters with promises. After making a slew of promises to farmers, youth and beneficiaries of social security pensions, the party has now announced what it plans to do for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) if voted to power.

The Congress party is promising more financial support to various sections than what they are receiving under welfare schemes being implemented by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. The SC, ST Declaration unveiled on Saturday evening at a public meeting addressed by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at Chevella shows that the party is going all out to woo the voters.

While the BRS government last year announced a financial grant of Rs 10 lakh for every SC family under Dalit Bandhu scheme, the Congress has promised Rs 12 lakh under Ambedkar Abhaya Hastham per SC, ST family within five years starting from 2023-24. The Congress promised reservations for SC, STs in private educational institutions and in jobs in private companies availing incentives from the government.

The party has also promised that the reservations for SCs will be increased to 18 per cent. A house site and Rs 6 lakh for construction of houses will be given to every houseless SC and ST family under Indiramma Pucca housing scheme. Alleging that lands assigned to SCs and STs in the past were usurped by BRS government, the Congress party announced that it will be restored back to the original assignees, with all the rights. Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) Act to be implemented to provide pattas for podu lands to all the eligible beneficiaries. Sammakka Sarakka Girijana Graminabhivrudhi Pathakam (SGGP) to provide an annual grant of Rs 25 lakh to each Tanda and Gudem Gram Panchayats.

The party had already announced several promises as part of declarations for farmers, youth and unemployed. The party had released its declaration for farmers last year while it released a declaration for youth and unemployed in May. At a massive public meeting in Warangal on May 6 last year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had unveiled the rythu declaration. The promises include Rs.2 lakh loan waiver and Rs 15,000 direct benefit per acre annually.

'Indiramma Rythu Bharosa' scheme will be introduced to provide investment support of Rs 15,000 per acre per annum to both land owning farmers as well as to tenant farmers. Every landless farm labourer registered under MGNREGA will be provided Rs 12,000 per year. It promised to procure all crops grown by farmers in the state with improved MSP.

The Congress party also promised to reopen closed sugar factories and set up a turmeric board. A better crop insurance scheme will be introduced to cover crop losses due to natural calamities or other reasons. Agricultural work will also be integrated into MGNREGA scheme. The opposition party also promised to abolish Dharani portal launched by the BRS government saying it is proving to be a bane for farmers. It instead plans to bring a new revenue system.

The youth charter was released by Priyanka Gandhi at a public meeting in Hyderabad on May 9 this year. It promised Rs 4,000 as unemployment allowance. The Congress party also promised to fill 2 lakh vacancies in government departments, annual job calendar and a government job each and pension for the families of Telangana martyrs.

Now after launching the SC, ST declaration, the party is working on similar announcements for backward classes, women and minorities. The party plans to announce its manifesto next month. The elections to the 119-member Assembly are slated to be held in November-December.