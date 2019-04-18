Telangana State Board Intermediate results announced: Manabadi 1st and 2nd year results out, check pass percentage and toppers list

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the inter first and second year exam results on Thursday. The result was released by in a press conference at the TSBIE office in Hyderabad.

Candidates can check their results on official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in or third party sites manabadi.com, schools9.com and examresults.net.

Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the Telangana intermediate first and second year exams this year. Out of this 59.5 per cent passed in the first year and 65 per cent passed in the second year.

Here's a step-by-step guide to check your results.

1: Visit one of the following websites:

manabadi.com

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

schools9.com

bie.telangana.gov.in

examresults.net

2: Next, click on TS Inter 1st Year Vocational Results 2019 LIVE or TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2019 LIVE

3: On the new page, enter the Hall Ticket No.

4: Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

5: Candidates can also check their scores on the official Telangana results app 'T App Folio’.

The scorecard will consist of Hall Ticket No, Name, Course, CGPA, Result, Subject, Grade, Internal Grade and Grade Point.

TSBIE Intermediate examination for the first year began on February 27 and continued till March 16 while the second year exams were conducted between February 28 and March 18.