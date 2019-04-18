close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TS Inter Result 2019

Telangana State Board Intermediate results announced: Manabadi 1st and 2nd year results out, check pass percentage and toppers list

Candidates can check their results on official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in or third party sites manabadi.com, schools9.com and examresults.net. 

Telangana State Board Intermediate results announced: Manabadi 1st and 2nd year results out, check pass percentage and toppers list

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the inter first and second year exam results on Thursday. The result was released by in a press conference at the TSBIE office in Hyderabad.

Candidates can check their results on official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in or third party sites manabadi.com, schools9.com and examresults.net. 

Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the Telangana intermediate first and second year exams this year. Out of this 59.5 per cent passed in the first year and 65 per cent passed in the second year. 

Here's a step-by-step guide to check your results.

1: Visit one of the following websites:

manabadi.com
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
schools9.com
bie.telangana.gov.in 
examresults.net

2: Next, click on TS Inter 1st Year Vocational Results 2019 LIVE or TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2019 LIVE 

3: On the new page, enter the Hall Ticket No.

4: Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. 

5: Candidates can also check their scores on the official Telangana results app 'T App Folio’.

The scorecard will consist of Hall Ticket No, Name, Course, CGPA, Result, Subject, Grade, Internal Grade and Grade Point. 

TSBIE Intermediate examination for the first year began on February 27 and continued till March 16 while the second year exams were conducted between February 28 and March 18. 

Tags:
TS Inter Result 2019TS Inter 1st and 2nd year examination 2019bieresultsCGGGovinTelanganaManabadi
Next
Story

Telangana Board TS Inter results to be declared shortly

Must Watch

PT43S

5W1H: Know about the voting percentage for 2nd Phase in states till now