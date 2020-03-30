Telangana will get free of coronavirus COVID-19 by April 7, says CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday (March 29) expressed confidence that the state will get free of coronavirus COVID-19 by April 7, 2020.

Addressing a press conference, KCR said that at present there are 70 coronavirus patients in the states out of which 11 have been cured and tested negative and these patients will be discharged on Monday (March 30).

"All the necessary diagnosis is done and the patients are being discharged after the formalities. 58 people are under treatment. 25,937 people, who came from other countries, are under the government's supervision. The quarantine period of these people will be completed by April 7," CM KCR was quoted as saying by ANI.

Stressing that self-control is the most important thing during the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24, CM KCR strssed that after April 7, there will be no coronavirus patients in the state if no new cases are reported from now.

Talking about farmers' yield, the Chief Minister said: "All the grains will be bought from the villages. Rs 3,200 crore will be guaranteed for the market. The crop should be brought according to the given coupon date. If we maintain this discipline, we can control the spreading of coronavirus."

"Farmers have to get their passbooks when they come to give their crops. The money will be sent online. I am observing that the villagers are putting fences at the borders of their village. It is appreciable that they are taking care of their village without allowing anyone," he added.

The Telangana CM also said that five hundred centres have been set up across the state to buy fruits. "For COVID-19, all the concerned like doctors, nurses, medical graduates will form a pool. They are welcome to serve the State at any point of time. Anybody who is spreading false information will be strictly punished. No mercy to them. The government is monitoring it," KCR said.