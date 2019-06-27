close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monsoon

Temperature likely to rise over northwest India in next few days; thunderstorm in Uttarakhand, UP: IMD

No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over these major parts of the country during the next three days, added the IMD.

Temperature likely to rise over northwest India in next few days; thunderstorm in Uttarakhand, UP: IMD

With no relief in sight, the maximum temperature over northwest India is very likely to rise by two to three degrees celsius during the next three to four days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over these major parts of the country during the next three days, added the IMD.

Live TV

On the other hand, thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in the northern part of the country at isolated places is very likely to occur over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Friday. This will be accompanied with lightning at isolated places over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand, added the IMD.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa will also occur on Friday. Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places over central Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya.

The IMD has warned of rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph) over southwest and the west central Arabian Sea, east-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.

On Thursday, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places occurred over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. This was accompanied by lightning at isolated places over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls also occurred at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya. Also, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places took place over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Coastal Karnataka and Konkan & Goa. In addition, heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, central Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura also occurred on Thursday.

Tags:
MonsoonHeatwaveSummer weatherIMDIndia Meteorological Department
Next
Story

Malnourishment rising among children below 5 years of age, warns govt survey

Must Watch

PT16M57S

19 ki 19 Kahaniya: Watch Top 19 stories of the day