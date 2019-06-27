Temperature likely to rise over northwest India in next few days; thunderstorm in Uttarakhand, UP: IMD

With no relief in sight, the maximum temperature over northwest India is very likely to rise by two to three degrees celsius during the next three to four days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over these major parts of the country during the next three days, added the IMD.

On the other hand, thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in the northern part of the country at isolated places is very likely to occur over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Friday. This will be accompanied with lightning at isolated places over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand, added the IMD.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa will also occur on Friday. Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places over central Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya.

The IMD has warned of rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph) over southwest and the west central Arabian Sea, east-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.

On Thursday, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places occurred over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. This was accompanied by lightning at isolated places over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls also occurred at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya. Also, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places took place over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Coastal Karnataka and Konkan & Goa. In addition, heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, central Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura also occurred on Thursday.