Motera Stadium

Temporary gate collapses at Motera stadium, venue of Namaste Trump event on Feb 24

Even as preparations were on in full swing for the arrival of US President Donald Trump at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, a temporary gate crashed down at the venue leading to embarrassment for the authorities here.

Temporary gate collapses at Motera stadium, venue of Namaste Trump event on Feb 24
Image courtesy: PTI

Ahmedabad: Even as preparations were on in full swing for the arrival of US President Donald Trump at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, a temporary gate crashed down at the venue leading to embarrassment for the authorities here.

The temporary gate or archway, identified as Gate No.3 in the VVIP section collapsed following a strong breeze on Sunday (February 24) morning.

Some barricades at the venue also fell in the aftermath of low-intensity breezes.

The apparently flimsy nature of the hoardings, and temporary constructions such as hoardings and gateways, have created concerns of safety, especially since the Prime Minister and US President Trump are scheduled to arrive here on February 24 for a mega spectacle 'Namaste Trump'.

