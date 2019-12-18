हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Tension at LoC can escalate anytime, warns Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday warned that situation at LoC can deteriorate anytime, asking the soldiers to remain on high alert to face any kind of situation.

Tension at LoC can escalate anytime, warns Army Chief General Bipin Rawat
File Photo

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday (December 18) warned that situation at Line of Control (LoC) can deteriorate anytime. General Rawat asked the soldiers to remain on high alert to face any kind of situation at the LoC.

General Rawat's remarks came in the backdrop of an increase in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent days.

On Tuesday (December 17), Indian Army had foiled a BAT (Border Action Team) action by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunderbani, killing two Pakistani Special Services Group (SSG) commandos.

Live TV

One Indian Army jawan was also martyred in the encounter after being hit by direct fire. Army sources later said that rocket launchers and anti-tank guided missiles were fired by both sides.

The encounter started after the Pakistani SSG and troops launched an attack at Indian post in Nathua Ka Tibba in Sunderbani sector. sources added that the Indian Army retaliated strongly forcing the Pakistani forces to retreat.

Indian Army jawan Rifleman Sukhwinder Singh, 21, who got martyred in the attack belonged to Fatehpur Village in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. He is survived by his parents. "Singh was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier and the nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," said the Army.

Tags:
Indian ArmyGeneral Bipin RawatLine of controlLoC
Next
Story

Drop in stone-pelting incidents in J&K; 544 cases in 2019 as against 802 in 2018

Must Watch

PT11M56S

Supreme Court rejects Akshay Thakur's review plea, accused to be hanged soon