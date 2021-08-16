हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NSCN-IM

Terror funding: ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.88 crore of Naga separatist group

The agency alleged that the group was carrying out well organised extortion racket in Manipur and Nagaland in order to fund terror activities.

Terror funding: ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.88 crore of Naga separatist group

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth Rs 6.88 crore belonging to National Socialist Counsel of Nagaland–IM, a Naga separatist group, in connection with a terror funding case.

The agency alleged that the group was carrying out well organised extortion racket in Manipur and Nagaland in order to fund terror activities.

The ED attached “movable properties amounting to Rs 6.88 crore in the form of bank balances, mutual funds, insurance products etc., in the name of Rayilung Nsarangbe, Ruth Chawang and Apam Muivah”.

In its chargesheet, the ED noted that “the terrorist gang of NSCN (IM) had been criminally intimidating Construction Companies, undertaking the road construction project in Manipur and collected huge sum as illegal ‘tax’”.

“Investigation under PMLA, 2002, revealed that the district in-charge of four administrative districts of Manipur viz. Tamenglong, Senapati, Ukhrul and Chandel, were reporting to Rayilung Nsarangbe, as he was the Treasurer of ‘the Collective Leadership’,” the ED said.

Also read: A tale of corruption and greed of NSCN-IM leadership for money

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NSCN-IMNagalandEnforcement DirectorateEDTerror funding
Next
Story

Navjot Singh Sidhu appoints Pargat Singh as PPCC general secretary amid tussle with CM Captain Amarinder Singh

Must Watch

PT8M17S

Shocking Visuals: 2 people seen falling from mid-air plane in Kabul, were hanging on tires