Terror funding: ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.88 crore of Naga separatist group

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth Rs 6.88 crore belonging to National Socialist Counsel of Nagaland–IM, a Naga separatist group, in connection with a terror funding case.

The agency alleged that the group was carrying out well organised extortion racket in Manipur and Nagaland in order to fund terror activities.

The ED attached “movable properties amounting to Rs 6.88 crore in the form of bank balances, mutual funds, insurance products etc., in the name of Rayilung Nsarangbe, Ruth Chawang and Apam Muivah”.

In its chargesheet, the ED noted that “the terrorist gang of NSCN (IM) had been criminally intimidating Construction Companies, undertaking the road construction project in Manipur and collected huge sum as illegal ‘tax’”.

“Investigation under PMLA, 2002, revealed that the district in-charge of four administrative districts of Manipur viz. Tamenglong, Senapati, Ukhrul and Chandel, were reporting to Rayilung Nsarangbe, as he was the Treasurer of ‘the Collective Leadership’,” the ED said.

