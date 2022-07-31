Terrorism eradicated from many areas in Jammu and Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday (July 31) said that police along with other security forces through its human and technical intelligence have been able to clear off many areas in the union territory from the menace of terrorism and its ecosystem. “But more needs to be done to root out the terrorism completely from Jammu and Kashmir. For eradicating terrorism, you need to destroy all its off-shoots and tools supporting it,” Sinha said.

Addressing the attestation cum passing out parade of Jammu and Kashmir Police Constables at Manigam Police Training School, the LG said that narco-terrorism is fast emerging as the biggest challenge and if it is not dealt timely, it can take the “shape of cancer."

Praising the efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police, LG Sinha said, “Police in J&K is facing multiple challenges on many fronts. In other states, challenges for police are less compared to J&K. Here, police have to maintain law and order, deal with social crimes, criminals, also with terrorism.”

Sinha assured the police department of full support. He said, “Administration has been and will provide full support to the police to make the force more efficient in the times to come.” He said that new recruits who completed their course are trained not to do just normal policing, but to handle law and order, and terrorism and are also trained to use computers to handle the fast-growing threat of social media terrorism.

Speaking on the occasion, J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said narco-terrorism is the "biggest challenge" of the present time. He said that the J&K police facing it effectively and many steps have been taken to fight the new menace, but a lot more is needed to be done. “The neighbouring country wants to destroy the new generation by pumping drugs and use the money earned out of narco-sale to fuel terrorism,” the J&K DGP said in a veiled attack on Pakistan.

The DGP said that drones are being sent from across to air-drop narcotics and weapons. “Police and other security agencies have succeeded in curbing this menace,” he added.