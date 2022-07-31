Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Sunday that while the country wants `Har Ghar Tiranga` in Kashmir, neighbouring Pakistan wants `Har Ghar Matam` in Srinagar. Addressing the passing out parade at the police training school (Manigam) in Ganderbal district, the DGP thanked the people for supporting the initiative of hoisting the Tricolour on every home.

"We want Har Ghar Tiranga while our neighbouring country wants Har Ghar Matam (Mourning in every home) in Kashmir," Singh said.

He said narco-terrorism is the biggest challenge faced by the J&K Police at present.

"We are dealing with the menace of narco-terrorism effectively, but much more needs to be done.

"Drones are being used to drop drugs and weapons. We are committed to ensure a peaceful atmosphere, but our neighbour is hatching conspiracies to disrupt peace. This money is used to lure youth towards drugs and terrorism," he said.

He paid tribute to 1,601 police personnel and 514 special police officers (SPOs) who laid down their lives in the line of duty in J&K during the last 30 years.