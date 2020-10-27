Terrorist killed, another surrenders during encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

PULWAMA: A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist surrendered while an unidentified terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces at Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The joint operation between security forces and terrorists broke out in the Noorpora area of Awantipora on Monday (October 26) evening and lasted for several hours before coming to an end.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Army said the terrorist responded to the surrender appeals and was apprehended. The surrendered terrorist was identified as Saqib Akbar Waza, a resident of Gulshanpura, Pulwama. He he was pursuing B. Tech in Punjab's Patiala. "Second terrorist identified as Saqib Akbar Waza, who had recently joined proscribed terror outfit HM, surrendered during live encounter," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

During the encounter, one AK rifle was also seized by the police. The Kashmir Zone Police also shared a video in which the surrendered terrorist was seen being united with his family members.

In the video, Waza said that he is grateful to the security forces that they have given him a chance to start a new life. "I joined the militancy on September 25 and I am thankful to the security forces that they have given me a chance to start a new life again. I would like to say that everyone should try to become a good person and should not join any terror outfit. And everyone should take care of their parents," he said.

