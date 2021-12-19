Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

New Delhi: A terrorist was killed in a brief encounter with the security forces in the Harwan Darbagh Dhara area of the Srinagar district in the wee hours of Sunday (December 19). The search operation going on

The Kashmir Zone Police informed via a tweet at 4:09 AM that a search is currently going on.

Kashmir Police Chief said, “On a very specific information generated by the police, a joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the Harwan area. As the terrorist was cordoned, he fired and exchange of fire turned in aN encounter.”

As per the latest reports, the slain terrorist seems to be a foreigner. However, verification of the identity is currently being ascertained.

Earlier last week, the Police had claimed to have killed two LeT terrorists in a brief encounter in the Rangreth area of south Srinagar.

