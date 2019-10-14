Terrorists kill truck driver in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, thrash orchard owner

A truck driver transporting apples was shot dead by two terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. While the terrorists killed driver Sharif Khan they thrashed the orchard owner and set ablaze the truck, which was bearing a Rajasthan registration number. Sources said that one of the terrorists involved in the incident was a Pakistani. Security forces have launched an operation to track down the terrorists.

The terrorists launched the attack hours after the government restored postpaid mobile services in 10 districts of Kashmir. It is to be noted that mobile connections were snapped after the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5. The attack sends a clear message that the terrorists are frustrated over growing normalcy in the region and the desperate to create disturbances.

Sources said that the mobile services was restored after the government took a comprehensive look of the overall security situation in the valley. Authorities had cited inputs of large scale terror attacks in the valley to suspend the calling service; however, the government spokesman said that they are still receiving credible inputs of Pakistan based terror groups trying to carry out attacks in Kashmir.

It may be recalled that few days ago Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had announced the withdrawal of security advisory for tourists from October 10. The administration had also said that tourists desirous of visiting the region will be provided with the necessary assistance and logistic support.