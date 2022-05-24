New Delhi: Terrorists killed a policeman in Soura area on the outskirts of Srinagar district. The policeman was two-hundred meters away from his home when he was shot down and was with his 7-year-old daughter to drop her for tuition.

An eyewitness claimed that the policeman was shot by terrorists who came on a motorcycle from a nearby lane. He said there were two terrorists and first, there was scuffle between the policeman and attackers during he was shot from close range repeatedly.

He was critically injured in the firing incident and his daughter also sustained a bullet injury on her arm. Both were rushed to nearby SKIMS hospital where the doctor declared him dead. On the other hand, his daughter is under treatment and is in a stable condition.

The slain policeman has been identified by police as Saifullag Qadri son of Moh Syed Qadri resident of Malik Sahib Soura.

Soon after the incident whole area has been cordoned off by forces, search operation is on-going to nab the attackers.

On social media, an offshoot of LeT TRF had claimed the responsibility and said that such attacks will continue.

This is the 2nd targeted killing in the last 13 days. A Kashmiri pandit Rahul Bhat was shot 13 days back in his office at chadura in Budgam area.

Security forces are unable to break the cycle of target killing in Kashmir, despite carrying major operation against terrorists. In last three days, police have arrested 5 active terrorists and 8 terrorists associates from different part of Kashmir and have recovered around 18 silencer enabled pistols and recovered more than 4 hundred bullets and many other ammunitions from them.

A police office said, "It seems terrorists have changed their modus operandi and are targeting selected persons with small arms instead of carrying attacks on security establishments or bunkers." He said this has become a big challenge. Security forces have this year recovered 130 pistols till now which indicates that terrorists have shifted to the new modus operandi now.

